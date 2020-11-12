It's all consuming.
Walmart Has a Lenovo Android Tablet for $59 In an Early Holiday Deal

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Lenovo Tab M8 | $59 | Walmart
Image: Lenovo
The iPad is nice, but even with the latest generations starting at much more approachable prices, it’s still kind of expensive. If you’re in the under-hundred club for a tablet budget, try the Lenovo Tab M8. Only $59 at Walmart (normally $90), the tablet ships with Android 9 Pie, but an Android 10 upgrade is just around the corner.

You’ll get an 8-inch slate running just north of 720p resolution, quad-core performance, 32GB of expandable storage, front and rear cameras, and a battery advertised to last all day. Perfect for reading, light browsing, and multimedia, Walmart also includes a display stand, so you can use it bedside as a night clock or a digital recipe book in the kitchen.

