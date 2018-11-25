Graphic: Shep McAllister

Note: These deals are expected to go live at midnight ET tonight.

If you haven’t found the right TV deal for you this Deals Week, Walmart just put several new models on sale for Cyber Monday. The sets are definitely on the low end: most lack smart apps and HDR, some aren’t 4K, and even the Samsung is from the company’s entry level 4K lineup. But if you need a spare TV for an extra room in your house, and it doesn’t have to be the best of the best, these are rock bottom prices.