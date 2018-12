Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you failed to pull the trigger on a big, beautiful new TV during Deals Week, Walmart is blowing out a bunch of TVs. Full disclosure: Most are basic sets and lack fancy features you’d expect from a TV in 2018, like HDR and apps.

But if you’re on a budget, need a spare TV for an extra room in your house, and it doesn’t have to be the best of the best, these are worth a look.