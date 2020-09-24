Walmart Has a 65" 4K TV for Just $398

Sceptre 65" 4K Smart Android TV Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Sceptre 65" 4K Smart Android TV | $398 | Walmart

If you need 4K at a massive size and not-so-massive price, take a look at this 65" Sceptre from Walmart. As Walmart’s favorite budge TV brand, Sceptre sets dont get a lot of respect , but for the price, many find it delivers a sharp enough viewing experience. And tis one is loaded with Android TV, giving you a mature smart platform with tons of apps and voice control with google Assistant. It’s only $398 today.