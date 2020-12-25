Walmart+ Gets You Free Delivery on All Your Groceries for Just $2 a Week*

Walmart+ (15 Days) | Free | Walmart
Walmart+, the popular retail chain’s recently launched membership, includes a few benefits that make signing up more than worthwhile.
Among these is free delivery from your Walmart store*. Delivery is usually available same-day and within an hour window. That means you can run out of coffee after breakfast and get some delivered to your door before you’re hit by the afternoon slump.
A Walmart+ membership is $13 a month or $98 a year, which works out to just $2 a week*. Try it out free for 15 days, no strings attached, and gain access to every Walmart+ membership benefit without committing to a full month or year. Sign up at www.walmart.com/plus or download the Walmart app.
*$35 minimum. Restrictions apply.
**Annual plan only. Calculated based on 52 weeks.