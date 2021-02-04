Wallop Some Enemies With This Cuphead-Themed Nintendo Switch Controller for $38

PowerA Cuphead Nintendo Switch Controller Image : Giovanni Colantonio

PowerA Cuphead Nintendo Switch Controller | $38 | Amazon

How many controllers have you broken playing Cuphead? The devilishly difficult 2D game may look inviting with its old school cartoon art style, but it’s one of the toughest games around. It’s essentially a giant boss rush mode where you get killed over and over by sentient trains. It’s certainly not a game that’s friendly on the Nintendo Switch joy-cons, which you will surely smash against the nearest wall after dying to a pair of boxing frogs for the 300th time in a row. If you want a sturdier option, you can grab a PowerA Nintendo Switch controller with a special Cuphead theme for $38 . This orange controller certainly pops with its orange paint job and cartoon doodles. It’s going to look very cool when it explodes as you crush it with your bare hands.