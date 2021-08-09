Snorlax Mug | $14 | GameStop

Snorlax may need a Pokeflute to wake up, but what we need in the morning is a strong dark roast. Snorlax wants to help you start your day by letting you drink out of the top of his head. Yum. GameStop is selling exclusive Snorlax shaped mugs for only $14 which is $6 off their normal price . So go ahead and throw your wallet at the screen to catch this deal before it runs away.