Wait, You Can Get a 960GB SSD for $86?

PNY CS900 960GB SATA III SSD Graphic : Gabe Carey

PNY CS900 960GB SATA III SSD | $86 | Amazon

Ready to feel old? 2016 was 100 years ago. Or so it seems. Back then, a SATA solid-state drive (SSD) was coveted as high-speed and cutting-edge. For 120GB of storage, you might have spent almost $100. Now the SATA SSD live in the shadow of NVMe, it’s much more nimble and more expensive Gen Z influencer nephew. As such, SATAs are WAY cheaper than they were before the last presidential election, as evidenced by this SATA III drive from PNY, which boasts 960GB of storage—almost 1TB!—for just under $86. To put that into perspective, you can install Flight Simulator on this bad boy six times over and still have room to spare. Not sure why you would do that, but you can!

Seeing as this particular model was $105 back in June, now is the time to snatch up this deal while supplies are still in stock. You never know when you’ll need more space on your PC, and no one wants to boot up their games and projects at the snaillike pace of a traditional spinning hard drive. Personally, I haven’t used an HDD since pre-2015, and I never want to go back.