Hyddin claims that the belt was invented wrong, and that they have fixed it. That’s a pretty grandiose claim, but I have to say, they’re onto something.



As you might have picked up from the name, Hyddin belts store the flap at the end of the belt behind the rest of belt, rather than dangling out in front. It’s so simple and obvious (in hindsight, anyway), that I don’t really understand why all belts aren’t designed this way. It looks better without adding any complicated or expensive mechanisms, so there’s really no downside.

Hyddin is currently taking preorders on Kickstarter in a variety of colors and materials, and you can save by pledging now, while the earlybird period is still active.