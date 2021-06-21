It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Prime Day 2021

Wait What? These First Party Nintendo Switch Games Are Actually Discounted Right Now for $40?

Nintendo, infamous for selling their first party titles at full price to the end of time, is having a sale.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 | $40 | Amazon Luigi’s Mansion 3 [Digital Code] | $40 | Amazon Super Mario Odyssey | $40 | Amazon The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening | $40 | Amazon Fire Emblem: Three Houses | $40 | Amazon Fire Emblem: Three Houses [Digital Code] | $42 | Amazon
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

I don’t believe my eyes. Nintendo is notorious for never discounting any of their first party titles. But would you look at that... a handful are on sale right now on Amazon. That’s the power of Prime Day! Pick up Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, or Fire Emblem: Three Houses for a mere $40.

