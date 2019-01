Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve got the space for it, table tennis is by far the best indoor household game, and this MD Sports table is on sale for just $124 at Walmart today, the best price we’ve seen. When you’re not using it, the whole thing can fold up to take up less floor space, or you can fold up just one half to create a backboard for practice.