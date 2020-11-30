Waid and Samnee's Complete Romanoff Collection Is Just $20 and the Ideal Gift for Any Aspiring Widow

Black Widow by Waid & Samnee: The Complete Collection Graphic : Sheilah Villari

With the Black Widow movie delayed to next spring, we’ve got some more time to relive the best moments of Natasha’s arch over the years. What’s also cool is if you aren’t as well versed in the life and times of Natalia Romanova now is the perfect opportunity to get acquainted. Black Widow by Waid & Samnee: The Complete Collection is one of my absolute favorites of the Nat t ales and it’s 34% off right now .

Mark Waid and Chris Samnee are the perfect team to handle the miraculous layers of the W idow. In this series the super spy finds herself reconnecting with her past and finds a new way to move through and live with it. She connects with some old friends along the way that are really fun cameos . ::” Bucky” cough cough:: In this book, Natasha is cast out by S.H.I.E.L.D. and the worst parts of her old life are revealed. This means she has to go back to where it began to make things right. If you’ve seen the trailer for the film this sounds vaguely familiar. Black Widow is such a beautiful and compelling character who has to unlock nasty parts of herself and does it with grace and bravery. It’s not easy coming to terms with what it means to be a weapon you had no control over. Waid writes her like no other and this run is an absolute ride from top to bottom. The suspense holds up every time I read it. Samnee’s version of Natasha is probably tops for me of all her designs over the years. She has to wear a lot of different hands in this series (sometimes she actually does.) and this graphic novel is killed evolution of that. Plus Anderson Cooper turns up. This is a must for anyone who wants to know more about the Red Room’s darling.

