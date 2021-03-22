It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Wage War Against the Undead in Plants Vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition for $30

Giovanni Colantonio
Plants Vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition | $30 Amazon
Plants Vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition | $30
Amazon
Screenshot: EA
Plants Vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition | $30
Amazon

There’s no smaller joy than when a video game goes on sale just days after it comes out. Plants Vs Zombie Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition (jeeze, that’s a mouthful) just landed on Nintendo Switch this past weekend and it’s already discounted. You can grab the colorful third-person shooter for $30, which is down from its usual $40 price tag. This version is, as the name implies, complete. It includes all of the base game’s extra content plus motion controls and touch screen support on Switch. It’s an especially good one for keeping your kids occupied, so let snag it while its cheap.

