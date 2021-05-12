Waffles Are Amazing, So Grab This $40 Bella Pro Series Belgian Waffle Maker

Bella Pro Series Flip Belgian Waffle Maker Image : Andrew Hayward

Bella Pro Series Flip Belgian Waffle Maker | $40 | Best Buy



Look, I don’t want to dredge up the classic argument over whether pancakes or waffles are better, because both are great and we should all eat them constantly. If you don’t currently have an easy and reliable way to produce on-demand Belgi an waffles at home, then pick up this Bella Pro Series flip waffle maker. It rotates to ensure even cooking, and best of all, it’s only $40 right now at Best Buy—a savings of $30 off the list price. Waffles!