Vudu Is Selling a Bong Joon-Ho 3-Film Collection for $15

The Bong Joon-Ho 3-Film Collection | $15 | Vudu

If you’re anything like me, Parasite was one of the few things that brought you joy last year. Amid the global insurgence of wealth inequality, not to mention the gradual destruction of the planet, the film managed to criticize the systemic root of those problems while refraining from overly ham-fisted evangelizing.

Advertisement

Its message universal and increasingly relevant, Parasite has since gone on to win four Oscars—including Best Picture—for 2020. For those left wanting more after watching Parasite, Vudu is selling a $15 Bong Joon-Ho 3-pack digital collection featuring Mother, The Host, and Barking Dogs Never Bite.

While I haven’t seen any of these films myself, my partner explained to me that The Host is about a giant mutant creature that emerges after the U.S. military dumps a bunch of toxic waste in the Han River in Seoul. Also that second part happened in real life.

In other words, this is exactly my shit.