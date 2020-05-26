It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Vomit All Your Ingredients Into a 6qt Tayama Pressure Cooker for $65

Quentyn Kennemer
Tayama 6qt Pressure Cooker | $65 | Amazon
Tayama 6qt Pressure Cooker | $65 | Amazon

Of all the different counter-space-and-wallet-eating kitchen appliances out there, the pressure cooker is among tops when it comes to reusable value, especially when you get versatile units on the cheap. You just scrounge up all the leftover ingredients that your dogs wouldn’t eat, chuck them in, set a timer, and pray that you didn’t create the gut’s equivalent of a nuclear bomb inside. With an 8-in-1 unit like this 6qt Tayama—now down to $65—you also get a rice cooker, slow cooking functionality, and more.

