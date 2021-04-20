Vlog Your Heart Out With This Rainbow Ring Light Kit for $80

Rainbow Ring Light Kit Image : Best Buy

Rainbow Ring Light Kit | $80 | Best Buy

Do people still say vlog? I remember the first time I heard that word. I thought “please, no.” I assumed we had moved past it and then I saw this item, which is described as a “vlogging kit.” I guess the vlog days are not over. Regardless, here’s a good deal if you’re looking to up your vlog (I hate saying it) game. This kit is $80 and it includes a 12" USB ring light that has four different colors, a lav mic, and a Bluetooth controller. Hook this sucker up to your phone and you’ll be ready for a vlog day afternoon.