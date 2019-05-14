Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

$650 for a 65" 4K TV is a pretty good deal on its face, no matter what TV it is. But this isn’t just any old television; it’s the widely regarded Vizio M Series.

That means it includes 40 local dimming zones for better black levels, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), built-in Chromecast, and excellent smart apps. Today’s price is a match for the best we’ve ever seen, and a great buy if you want to enjoy the rest of the NBA and NHL playoffs in all their glory.

h/t Hagan