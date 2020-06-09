It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Vivaspa's Vibration Machine Enhances Your Whole Body Workouts for $129

Quentyn Kennemer
Kinja Deals
Vivaspa Whole Body Machine | $129 | MorningSave
You could buy yourself a cheap $20 step stool and call it your home gym, but Vivaspa's whole body vibration machine, $129 at MorningSave, is much cooler. It sends good vibes all throughout your body to help promote fat burn and stimulate your innards.

You'll get 99 different levels of vibration, a remote to switch between several onboard workout routines, a set of resistance bands to help, and built-in Bluetooth speakers to keep the musical motivation on deck.

