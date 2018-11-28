Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you haven’t seen much of the UK and Ireland, this discounted nine-night vacation from TripMasters will give you a great taste of both countries, with all of your transport included.



Starting at just $1119 (prices vary by date and departure city), you’ll spend three nights each in London, Edinburgh, and Dublin, with all of your flights and hotels included in the price. This isn’t a a guided tour; you set your own itinerary, and you can even add nights to any or all of the cities if you want.

Advertisement

Lifehacker’s published guides to all three cities, but drop your own suggestions in the comments.