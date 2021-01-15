Vision: The Complete Series Is an Excellent Supplement to WandaVision and the Marvel TV Universe

Vision: The Complete Series Graphic : Sheilah Villari

This Vison series is one of the best Marvel’s come out with in years, and it remains a personal favorite of mine—not just be cause my pal Michael Walsh is an artist on it. Vision: The Complete Series is the perfect pairing with the new Disney Plus show WandaVision. While it doesn’t exactly follow the same plot, it does provide some much-needed insight into Vision’s backstory. Now 30% off, this paperback compilation includes twelve complete issues of the series. And if you want it all digital, you can save 78% through Kindle or ComiXology.

This graphic novel is written by the uber-talented Tom King, and it even won the Eisner for Best Limited Series in 2017. Through the twelve issues, you’ll follow Vision as he pursues a normal life for himself despite being, you know, a robotic death machine designed by Ultron to slay the Avengers. To do this, he winds up building a family as extraordinary as himself, discovering along the way that normalcy is just out of reach. The dialogue is brilliant, as is the case with most of King’s works, intimately putting Vision’s family bond on full display. And, of course, it wouldn’t be a superhero comic if it didn’t all come to an epic and heartbreaking crossroad. All in all, it’s a really fun read if you’re looking to expand your knowledge of the multifaceted Victor Shade.