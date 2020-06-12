It's all consuming.
Visible Is Giving You a Portable Battery and a Wireless Charging Stand When You Buy a New Phone

Graphic: Jordan McMahon
My dad doesn’t like upgrading his phones. He was on an old Motorola Droid for about six years too long, and begrudgingly upgraded to a Pixel last year, and he ended up loving it, mostly for the camera. A new phone always makes a good gift, and a few accessories can sprinkle a bit of extra delight to the surprise. Right now, Visible is giving new customers a wireless charging stand and portable charger from Nimble when you buy a new phone and activate it on their service. You’ll need to make sure you buy an eligible phone, though, so here are your options:

  • Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max
  • Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL
  • Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra, and the Galaxy S10e
