Visible Is Giving You a Portable Battery and a Wireless Charging Stand When You Buy a New Phone

Free Nimble Charging Bundle with Purchase of a Qualifying Phone | Visible
My dad doesn’t like upgrading his phones. He was on an old Motorola Droid for about six years too long, and begrudgingly upgraded to a Pixel last year, and he ended up loving it, mostly for the camera. A new phone always makes a good gift, and a few accessories can sprinkle a bit of extra delight to the surprise. Right now, Visible is giving new customers a wireless charging stand and portable charger from Nimble when you buy a new phone and activate it on their service. You’ll need to make sure you buy an eligible phone, though, so here are your options:
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max
- Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL
- Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra, and the Galaxy S10e