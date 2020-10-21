Vibe Out With an Animal Crossing: New Horizons-Themed Switch, Only $300

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch | $300 | Amazon
Animal Crossing: New Horizons | $49 | Amazon
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is all about vibing out and literally minding your business, so why not hop on a themed Nintendo Switch for $300? You’ll get the Joy-Cons in those calming colors which just set up a mood of relaxation. And while you’re at it, if you still haven’t bought it, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is only $49, which is $10 off its original list price. What are you waiting for? That weird owl thing is waiting for you.
Advertisement