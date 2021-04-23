Vibe on Vagina Appreciation Day Thanks to Ella Paradis' $30 Bunny Toy

Better Love Bunny Vibe Image : Ella Paradis

Better Love Bunny Vibe | $30 | Ella Pa radis



Ella Paradis knows self-care important. Today is a day to celebrate the fabulous lady cave and do all that and more. Their Better Love Bunny Vibe is just $30 and is an excellent gift for self-love pros and first-timers .

Advertisement

Better Love makes beautiful vibes that are reliable and not intimidating. I’m a massive fan of the Rabbit Lily, and the Bunny Vibe is its softer sister but just as powerful . It’s a classic G-spot toy that has ten different settings with multi-speed pulses. Easy to operate with one button, so it’s very user-friendly. It’s designed to hit all the right places, and you can go at your own pace. This is waterproof and charges quickly via a USB cable. The plush body-safe silicon is inviting and will make you feel relaxed in seconds. Take a day for you and your lady parts.

This will ship for free.