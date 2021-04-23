It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

Vibe on Vagina Appreciation Day Thanks to Ella Paradis' $30 Bunny Toy

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Save
Alerts
Better Love Bunny Vibe | $30 | Ella Paradis
Better Love Bunny Vibe | $30 | Ella Paradis
Image: Ella Paradis

Better Love Bunny Vibe | $30 | Ella Paradis

Ella Paradis knows self-care important. Today is a day to celebrate the fabulous lady cave and do all that and more. Their Better Love Bunny Vibe is just $30 and is an excellent gift for self-love pros and first-timers.

Advertisement

Better Love makes beautiful vibes that are reliable and not intimidating. I’m a massive fan of the Rabbit Lily, and the Bunny Vibe is its softer sister but just as powerful. It’s a classic G-spot toy that has ten different settings with multi-speed pulses. Easy to operate with one button, so it’s very user-friendly. It’s designed to hit all the right places, and you can go at your own pace. This is waterproof and charges quickly via a USB cable. The plush body-safe silicon is inviting and will make you feel relaxed in seconds. Take a day for you and your lady parts.

This will ship for free.

G/O Media may get a commission
Bra Bearies Strawberry CBD Gummies
Bra Bearies Strawberry CBD Gummies
Use the promo code 420
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.