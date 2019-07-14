Lillebaby Gold Box | Amazon
Whether you’re just carrying your baby around town or taking them on a full-on hike, the Lillebaby is one of the best kid carriers we’ve come across. Today, a few versatile styles are on sale in the Gold Box for $106 or less. Here’s what our resident outdoors-y mom Heather Balogh Rochfort had to say about the Lillebaby Complete All Seasons :
Thanks to various configurations, you can carry your baby in one of six different positions, including against your chest (facing in or out), on your hip, and on your back. But the versatility doesn’t end there. A zip-down pocket in the front helps regulate heat on warm days, and another small zippered pocket gives you a place to stash lip balm or a car key. Double win: this carrier is approved as hip healthy and doesn’t require an additional infant insert, so you get everything you need with one purchase.