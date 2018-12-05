Image: Vera Bradley

You might remember Very Bradley as the brand of the paisley quilted tote carried by your great aunt, but in recent years, the retailer has expanded their prints beyond florals into more modern patterns. And I must admit, their solid bags, duffels, pouches, and other travel accessories are downright stylish. If you’re still on the hunt for a holiday gift for said aunt, and really any lady you know, consider taking advantage of Vera Bradley’s current 30% off sitewide sale. There’s a reason that tote from years back is so memorable; these bags hold up. And there are patterns to please any taste — yes, including good ol’ paisley.