Venture Into the Wastelands With $30 off a Borderlands 3 Steam Code

Borderlands 3 (Steam code) Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Borderlands 3 (Steam code) | $30 | Newegg

If ever there were a time to cathartically push back against corporate overreach, now might be it. Build your skill tree as you work your way through the wastelands, protecting civilians as you gather all the silly trinkets you can. Typically, you’d have to shell out $60 to start your journey, but right now you can get Borderlands 3 on Steam or Xbox One for $30. For half-off, you’re getting a game with tons of side quests, and a generous co-op mode that you and your pals can enjoy together, even though you might not be able to be together right now

