Vava's 1080p Dash Cam Provides a Full Scope of Coverage and Protection Now for Just $24

Vava 1080p 3" Dash Cam Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Vava 1080p 3" Dash Cam | $24 | SideDeal



I know dashcams are popular for a number of reasons but never really understood exactly how useful they are until I saw one in action. Last week a biker hit my pal’s car head-on while he was at a stoplight. While the footage was unpleasant it helped him and the police see exactly where the guy came from and how he cut across lanes of traffic and just didn’t even seen that the light was red and traffic was stopped. This morning you can grab this Vava 1080P 3" Dashcam and protect you and those around you no matter where you travel.

Advertisement

The Vava Dashcam has a wide viewing angle with crisp quality even in high-speed driving. The wide recording angle and LCD screen can capture the whole road with a clear definition. The built-in battery lets the cam monitor your car 24/7. It’s got a G-senor which automatically locks, saves video upon collision, and can’t be overwritten. It’s small enough to not obstruct your view of the road but powerful enough to still get a full scope. It includes everything you need to start surveillance as soon as you open the box: 8GB SD card, charger, window mount, and prybar. Peace of mind at 70% off.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.