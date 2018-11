Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

V-Moda’s design language is unmistakable, and not everyone’s cup of tea, but there’s no denying that they make really great headphones. Their Crossfade Wireless over-ears are virtually indestructible, can run in both wireless and wired mode, and pack in massive 50mm drivers that should sound terrific no matter what you’re listening to. Today only, they’re down to $115 on Amazon, an all-time low, and about $50 less than usual.