It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsTools

UUUEEGGHH?!?! This 62-Piece Milwaukee Ratchet and Screwdriver Set Is $100 Off

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsHome Depot Deals
220
Save
Milwaukee Ratchet &amp; Screwdriver Set | $99 | The Home Depot
Milwaukee Ratchet & Screwdriver Set | $99 | The Home Depot
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Milwaukee Ratchet & Screwdriver Set | $99 | The Home Depot

Someone call Tim “The Toolman” Taylor because this is one deal even your problematic fave shouldn’t miss. Milwaukee’s 56-piece ratchet and 6-piece screwdriver tool set is currently on sale for 50% off the sticker price as part of Home Depot’s Tool Gift Savings promotion. For just under a Benjamin, you can start loosening even the most secure fasteners with a 56-piece set of ratchets. But it doesn’t stop there. The kit also includes a 6-pack of screwdrivers, an even mix of Phillips head and flat. All sockets come wrench-ready with a flush directional lever, a slim design profile, and an inner storage tray you can remove from the carrying case you’ll also find in the box.

The whole set comes with a lifetime manufacturer’s warranty if anything goes wrong and is returnable up to 180 days after your purchase is made. Place the order to your house now and it should arrive by December 9. Ship-to-store options may vary, but my closest location personally says it won’t be available until at least December 15. Either way, you won’t have to pay a penny for shipping.

Advertisement

Don’t mind me, I’m just in AuuGGhhh of the savings.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Non-Contact Infrared Forehead Thermometer
Non-Contact Infrared Forehead Thermometer
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory
Get $200 off a 32" LG 4K Monitor and Receive the Clarity You Need to Game
The 10 Best Deals of December 3, 2020
Ready to Kick Your Home DIY Projects to the Next Level? Get Your Hands on the Best Cordless Drills
The Best Monitors for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, According to Our Readers