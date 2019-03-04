Photo: Eric Ravenscraft

The Nintendo Switch’s best asset is its portability, but unfortunately, the same cannot be said for its TV dock. If you don’t want to unplug a bunch of cables just to move it from one TV to another, you can pick up a spare for $65 right now, $25 below MSRP. Honestly, that’s still probably more than it should cost, but that’s the best deal you’ll find on the best Switch accessory you can buy.

