Use Your Holiday Money to Buy a $670 Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Image : Amazon

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop | $670 | Amazon

The holidays are almost fully over, which means that you might have some extra cash to spend right now. This year’s most popular present was a card with money in it, making life easier for clueless parents dealing with distanced holidays. If you’re looking for a way to treat yourself with a big purchase, consider an Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop, which is on sale for $670 at Amazon today. This red and black laptop comes with an Intel i5 processor and a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti. It sports a 16.5" full HD screen that’s a 144Hz display. The sale price is pretty good price compared to other gaming laptops with similar specs, so it’s a good way to treat yourself this winter.