Use This Dehydrator to Keep Food From Spoiling During Coronavirus Lockdowns, Now Under $200

Excalibur 9-Tray Food Dehydrator Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Excalibur 9-Tray Food Dehydrator | $190 | Amazon

If you haven’t stocked up on non-perishables in anticipation of potential quarantines and lockdowns, you may still have a chance to preserve mounds of fresh fruits and veggies, and you can’t forget about the jerky. Excalibur’s 9-tray electric food dehydrator is normally close to $300, but it can be yours for $190 after gradual price dips and a meaty Amazon Gold Box discount.

Overall, you’re getting 15 square feet of room inside to handle whatever it is you may need, and with removable trays, you won’t always have to chop everything down to size. There’s a 26-hour timer function that will very slowly suck all the moisture out of your food by cooking it low and slow, giving you more time to store everything before bacteria gets its fair share.