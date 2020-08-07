Use These $8 Cloths to Clean Your Face and Reduce Your Waste You Filthy Animal

Erase Your Face Makeup Cloths Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Erase Your Face Makeup Cloths | $8 | MorningSave



If you’re wanting to take a step towards a more sustainable household ditching your face wipes is a huge one. This two-pack of makeup remover cloths are just the way to do that. Grabbing cloths that you can use multiple times is ideal for striving to be greener. These are 38% off currently so it’s less than a Hamilton to reduce your waste.

Advertisement

These cloths have no problem clearing away makeup, dirt, and oil in mere seconds. It boasts that you only need water but I’d u se w your cleanser and/or toner and toss them. When ready toss them in the washing machine and return them to brand new . If you’re a soap and water person this works just as well for you. They’re ultra-soft and won’t leave even the heaviest of eye makeup behind. These polyester blends will bless you with a fresh face and healthier skin. For over thirty years Danielle Creations has made quality beauty products and this is no different. These cloths are gentle and tough, the perfect duality of a makeup remover . There are three color combinations to choose from.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.