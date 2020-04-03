It's all consuming.
Use sunlight to charge your devices with RAVPower's Solar Charger, Now $40

Quentyn Kennemer
RAVPower Solar Charger | $40 | RaVPower | Use code COME50
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
We’re not in the apocalypse yet (at least, I don’t think we are), but if your power suddenly goes out and you don’t have a gas generator, perhaps you can fill up using solar energy. That’s possible thanks to RAVPower’s 24W solar charger. It carries an MSRP of $80 and usually hovers near the $50 mark, but with coupon code COME50, you’ll only need to part ways with $40. That includes free shipping, too.

There are five solar panels and three USB ports capable of 2.4A each. It can only convert up to 23.5% solar energy into power, so we’re not exactly sure how useful that is with the many fast-charging devices out today, but at least battery safety won’t be a concern: it delivers only the current you need with smart frequency technology.

