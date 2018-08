Graphic: Shep McAllister

You know those fancy Bluetooth earbuds you love using so much? Surprise: they won’t work with your Nintendo Switch, or the seatback TV screen on a plane. But for just $22 (with promo code KINJA070), you can plug this Bluetooth dongle into any headphone jack, and connect to it with your favorite wireless headphones for wireless listening. It even has AptX codex support for lower latency.



It also works as a Bluetooth receiver, so you can plug it into an old stereo system or car, and broadcast music from your phone over Bluetooth to speakers that otherwise wouldn’t be compatible.