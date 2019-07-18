Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

IOGEAR KeyMander Keyboard and Mouse Adapter | $70 | Amazon

Aiming and typing with a joystick is foolishness. If you’re serious about optimizing your couch game play, this $70 IOGEAR KeyMander will let you use a keyboard and mouse with your Xbox One, PS4, PS3, Xbox 360 consoles.

If you’re playing an FPS title where aiming and precision are important, your controller just won’t cut it.

Advertisement

$70 is a few bucks off the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular unit.