Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It might be too late to take advantage of 30% off men’s and women’s sweaters at Urban Outfitters as a Christmas gift (unless you place an order of $100 or more by the 21st and qualify for the free rush shipping). But luckily for no one, it’s still going to be cold on December 26th! And you, or someone you know, will still probably be wearing sweaters. So, now’s still a good time to stockpile.

