Graphic: Chelsea Stone

13% Off Your Order | Urban Outfitters

Are you superstitious? Maybe just a little stitious? Either way, you should take advantage of this Friday the 13th deal at Urban Outfitters. Today only, the retailer is taking 13% off your purchase, so you can snag clothes, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle items for less than usual. It’s a sale that seems like a pretty good omen, if you ask me.