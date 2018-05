Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It may not be officially summer (it’s not even Memorial Day yet) but Urban Outfitters is ready to give you the best summer ever. Right now, take up to 40% off a ton of pool floats, mugs, glasses, planters, and more to get you ready for the seasons of being outdoors.