Urban Outfitters Gets You Virtual Date Ready With 40% Off Dresses and Rompers

40% Off Select Dresses & Rompers | Urban Outfitters
From now until May 4th Urban Outfitters is bringing the heat with 40% off select dresses and rompers. Which is good because the weather is just about to get nice. Even if you’re sheltering in place that doesn’t mean you can’t have hot girl summer in your living room. And if you’re still a trooper setting up virtual dates look fab on your next call with a cute floral dress for just $30.
There are tons of styles in this sale with prices as low 20 bucks. Long sleeve, short sleeve, maxi, and mini all the fits are represented. There are over 400 options included in this deal. Indulge your Chaotic evil and sort the price high to low and check out this crazy Adidas dress discount to $400!
Free shipping on all orders over $50.