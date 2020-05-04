It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPC Gaming

Uphold the Jedi Code With Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $36, Plus More Great Star Wars Day Gaming Deals

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsStar WarsStar Wars Deals
3.2K
4
Save
Up to 80% Off Star Wars Titles | CDKeys
Up to 80% Off Star Wars Titles | CDKeys
Screenshot: EA
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Up to 80% Off Star Wars Titles | CDKeys

May the 4th be with you! It’s Star Wars day, which means it’s time to pretend you have the world’s most damning lisp and shed any insecurities you have about your undying and fervent love intergalactic mayhem. For gamers, one of the best ways to do that is by playing Star Wars video games, which let you live out your Jedi fantasy in stunning detail. CDKeys has Star Wars titles heavily discounted to celebrate, including a copy of the newest single player experience known as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on PC for $34.

Advertisement

Fallen Order marries the Star Wars universe with quality gameplay, an original story, and superb graphics, a concoction that’s much too rare for this franchise.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, you can buy Star Wars Battlefront II on PC as cheap as $13, and you can’t talk about Star Wars games without talking about Knights of the Old Republic—both the original and part deux of this classic Bioware RPG are up for about $3 each.

Xbox One gamers can also wield sabers and blasters for cheap, with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition down to $34, and Battlefront II as cheap as $15.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Play Dead Cells if You're a Glutton for Punishment, Now $21 on PS4

Finally, Ceramic-Lined Travel Mugs for the Stainless Steel-Averse

AUKEY's 18W USB-C Power Delivery Charger is Under $10

Everything You Need for a Successful Weekend Bike Ride