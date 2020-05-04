Uphold the Jedi Code With Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $36, Plus More Great Star Wars Day Gaming Deals

Up to 80% Off Star Wars Titles Screenshot : EA

Up to 80% Off Star Wars Titles | CDKeys

May the 4th be with you! It’s Star Wars day, which means it’s time to pretend you have the world’s most damning lisp and shed any insecurities you have about your undying and fervent love intergalactic mayhem. For gamers, one of the best ways to do that is by playing Star Wars video games, which let you live out your Jedi fantasy in stunning detail. CDKeys has Star Wars titles heavily discounted to celebrate, including a copy of the newest single player experience known as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on PC for $34.

Fallen Order marries the Star Wars universe with quality gameplay, an original story, and superb graphics, a concoction that’s much too rare for this franchise.

Elsewhere, you can buy Star Wars Battlefront II on PC as cheap as $13, and you can’t talk about Star Wars games without talking about Knights of the Old Republic—both the original and part deux of this classic Bioware RPG are up for about $3 each.

Xbox One gamers can also wield sabers and blasters for cheap, with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition down to $34, and Battlefront II as cheap as $15.