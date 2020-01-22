Upgrade Your Xbox Controllers With This Affordable, Rechargeable Battery Pack

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Insignia Charge & Play Kit for Xbox One and One S Controllers | $10 | Best Buy
Quit fumbling with AA batteries and invest $10 in this simple to use Insignia Charge & Play Kit for Xbox One controllers. Just pop it in and it’ll function like every other device in 2020.
For this price, it’s practically an impulse buy. Better still, it comes with a charging cable... in case you don’t have a dozen microUSB cables lying around.