Photo: Amazon

In the year 2018, Xbox One controllers still, inexplicably, don’t have rechargeable batteries built in. Luckily, it’s a pretty easy fix with these affordable kits, which include a charging dock and two battery packs that slot into the AA battery compartment on your controllers.



Beyond the color difference of the two models, the black, $17 option includes 1,200mAh batteries, while the white one bumps you up to 2,000mAh. Just be sure to note the appropriate promo codes for each.