Today, Amazon is blowing out a number of Logitech accessories for work and play.

If you’re looking to upgrade your home office setup, notable deals include the $30 Logitech MK545 and $130 MX900 wireless keyboard and mouse combos. (The latter set features an exclusive all-black version of my favorite mouse, the MX Master.) Both sets are an all-time low.

Gamers, too, can get in on the fun with Logitech’s G-Series gaming headsets and an entry-level starter set for $80, or $20 off a similar bundle offered by Razer during Black Friday.