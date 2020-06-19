Upgrade Your Wonky Wi-Fi With Eero’s Mesh Setup, Now $50 off With Free Echo Dot

Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-Pack) + Echo Dot | $199 | Amazon



It’s 2020 and you deserve to have stellar Wi-Fi. Problem is, if you’re still rocking an old single-point router, your wireless connection may not stretch far enough away to consistently reach every corner of your home.



That’s where a mesh network comes in handy. Rather than have a single router to try and handle the whole home, a mesh network splits the task across multiple smaller nodes that you distribute around your place. That way, you’re never too far away from Wi-Fi. And if you haven’t changed your router in a few years, then the upgrade could be hugely noticeable.

Today only, Amazon is slicing $50 off the regular price of Eero’s well-reviewed 3-piece mesh Wi-Fi setup. And on top of that, you’ll also get a free Amazon Echo Dot—a $50 value—bundled alongside. That’s a total savings of $100, and the Echo Dot can be used to interact with the Wi-Fi network, such as turning off access to certain devices with a single voice command.