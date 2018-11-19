Here’s a lofty deal you won’t want to miss: LOFT is taking an extra 40% off select full-price tops, sweaters, dresses and leggings—basically your entire winter work uniform. Oh, and you could probably find something in this sale to wear to upcoming holiday parties, too. But snag the styles you want ASAP; this deal ends tonight.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Upgrade Your Winter Work Wardrobe With an Extra 40% Off Select Full-Price Items at LOFT
Here’s a lofty deal you won’t want to miss: LOFT is taking an extra 40% off select full-price tops, sweaters, dresses and leggings—basically your entire winter work uniform. Oh, and you could probably find something in this sale to wear to upcoming holiday parties, too. But snag the styles you want ASAP; this deal ends tonight.