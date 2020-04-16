Upgrade Your Typing Game With the $60 Razer Blackwidow Chroma Mechanical Keyboard

Best Deals of the DayBest Deals of the DayThe best deals from around the web, updated daily.
Razer BlackWidow Chroma | $60 | Daily Steals
When you spend all day typing, it’s worth it to give your fingers the right treatment. Mechanical keyboards give a satisfying click that can make your writing session’s feel like Hemingway’s, or just give an extra tactile feel to your gaming sessions. The Razer BlackWidow Chroma offers great keys with LED lights to give your setup a bit of extra flair. It’s available right now from Daily Steals for just $60, making it a great upgrade for your indefinite work from home setup.
