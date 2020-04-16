Upgrade Your Typing Game With the $60 Razer Blackwidow Chroma Mechanical Keyboard

It's all consuming.
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
When you spend all day typing, it’s worth it to give your fingers the right treatment. Mechanical keyboards give a satisfying click that can make your writing session’s feel like Hemingway’s, or just give an extra tactile feel to your gaming sessions. The Razer BlackWidow Chroma offers great keys with LED lights to give your setup a bit of extra flair. It’s available right now from Daily Steals for just $60, making it a great upgrade for your indefinite work from home setup.

