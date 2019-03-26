Image: Soko Glam

The world of K-beauty can be confusing for the uninitiated, but this sale on products from cult-favorite brand Klairs is a safe bet if you’re looking to commence your own K-beauty kick. Right now, take 20% off any Klairs products at Soko Glam with promo code KLAIRLYGLOWING, plus receive a full-size Klairs toner on any order over $100.



Klairs is an especially useful brand for those with sensitive skin. Its Freshly Juiced Vitamin C Serum is a bestseller, but I especially love the Midnight Blue Calming Cream and Rich Moist Soothing Serum. But really, you can’t go wrong with anything from Klairs.