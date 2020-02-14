It's all consuming.
Upgrade Your Skincare Game With This Neogen Dermatology Goldbox

Ignacia
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

Neogen Gold Box | Amazon

For all the skincare buffs, for today only and while supplies last you can save up to 25% off Neogen products! For all those not familiar, Neogen is a super-popular skincare brand, known for their biopeels, which help with dark spots and discoloration. But that’s not all that’s included in today’s gold box! You can choose between face masks, face cleanser, face toner, and well as different serums for dry, normal, sensitive, and oily skin. Just make to grab this deal today before it’s gone!

Ignacia

